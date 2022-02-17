This Is Why John Mayer Calls Himself "America's Ex-Boyfriend"

John Mayer is seeing himself in a "New Light."
In a recent TikTok clip from a SiriusXM interview with Andy Cohen, the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer, 44, shared that he views himself kinda like that guy you dated that all of your friends hate now.
"I am America's ex-boyfriend. I'm America's ‘I can't,'" Mayer explained about his current status, raising his hands up in a shocked gesture. "I'm America's—Just, I'm JM. You know? I'm JM. I'm America's He Who Shan't Be Named."
Seemingly implying that people appreciate his artistry, not necessarily his personality, the musician continued, "I mean, if you think about it, I kind of am. Because people are super into what I do and sometimes people don't follow me on Instagram."
He added, "It's like, I mean, I love his music, but I can't give the follow."
It seems like romance is something that's been playing on repeat in Mayer's mind for awhile.
The "Gravity" singer—who has been previously linked to Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Aniston the past—asked Adele during a SiriusXM interview back in November whether or not he should get married in the future.
The "Easy On Me" singer, who recently sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend Rich Paul, replied with a resounding, "Oh, yes. You should get married."
Reflecting on her union with ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she divorced in 2019, Adele described being legally wed as "the safest feeling I've ever had in my life."
Touched by her response, Mayer added, "Aww. I'm going to get myself married. One of these days."
As Mayer makes wedding plans for the future, take a look back at some of his romances that didn't end at an altar.