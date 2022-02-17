Kim Kardashian and North West's Latest Twinning Moment Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : North Trolls Kim, Erika Threatens Sutton & Jay-Z or $500K?

It's a PJ party! And this mother-daughter duo dressed for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 17 and posted some sweet selfies of her and daughter North West sporting matching pink pajamas covered in hearts.

The adorable snap showed North, 8, flashing her new braces as she smiled and snuggled up to her mom. And by the looks of the photos, it seems like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her eldest daughter had a great time just hanging out at home.

The pink and heart jammies were right on theme for Valentine's Day—and it was certainly an eventful holiday this year. Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson enjoyed a few pre-Valentine's Day dates in New York (even showing a little PDA with a kiss), and fans learned that Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox ended their whirlwind romance after less than two months together. The Grammy winner also posted a picture of a truck full of roses with the words "My Vision is Krystal Klear" written across the front, making fans think the flowers were for Kim.