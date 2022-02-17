Kim Kardashian and North West's Latest Twinning Moment Will Warm Your Heart

Like mother, like daughter. Kim Kardashian shared a few selfies of her and her 8-year-old daughter North West wearing matching pink pajamas. Scroll on to see the adorable photos.

Watch: North Trolls Kim, Erika Threatens Sutton & Jay-Z or $500K?

It's a PJ party! And this mother-daughter duo dressed for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 17 and posted some sweet selfies of her and daughter North West sporting matching pink pajamas covered in hearts. 

The adorable snap showed North, 8, flashing her new braces as she smiled and snuggled up to her mom. And by the looks of the photos, it seems like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her eldest daughter had a great time just hanging out at home. 

The pink and heart jammies were right on theme for Valentine's Day—and it was certainly an eventful holiday this year. Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson enjoyed a few pre-Valentine's Day dates in New York (even showing a little PDA with a kiss), and fans learned that Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox ended their whirlwind romance after less than two months together. The Grammy winner also posted a picture of a truck full of roses with the words "My Vision is Krystal Klear" written across the front, making fans think the flowers were for Kim.

photos
Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' Valentine's Day Celebrations

Ye, 44, has publicly expressed his desire to reconcile with Kim, 41, ever since she filed for divorce last year. And while Ye has also appeared to target Pete, 28, on social media and in his music, sources close to Kim told E! News that she is "trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together" and that Pete "supports Kim with whatever she needs."

In addition to North, Kim and Ye share kids Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2. To see more photos of Kim and North throughout the years, scroll on.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

Instagram
Sweet Kisses

She loves kisses from mommy Kim. 

Instagram
Bed Time

Looks like someone took mom's pearls!

