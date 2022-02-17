Exclusive

Did Tyler Cameron Ever Shoot His Shot With Jennifer Aniston? See His Juicy DM Confessions

Tyler Cameron took E! News through his star-filled messages on the latest episode of Down in the DMs. Hear about his conversations with Selma Blair, Andy Cohen and more.

By Allison Crist Feb 17, 2022 5:23 PMTags
TVReality TVJennifer AnistonExclusivesSelma BlairCelebritiesAndy CohenBachelor NationTyler CameronNBCUDown in the DMs
Watch: Sneak Peek: Tyler Cameron Talks Jen Aniston, Andy Cohen, T-Pain & More

Allow the latest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs to steal you for a second. 

Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron is being put to the test this time around, and while his days of being a self-admitted "loose cannon in the DMs" are long gone, there's still plenty of tea to be found in his inbox—most of which began brewing after his stint on The Bachelorette

"Celebrities and movie stars were like, 'Oh, you were so great on that show!'" Tyler exclusively revealed on the Feb. 17 episode. "I'm like, 'You guys watch this show?'"

One such actor was Selma Blair, though she had actually been duped by someone impersonating Tyler.

"I remember when I got on the show, there was a fake account that grew to like 60,000 followers," he recalled. "And it was following people and sending random DMs and it must have followed Selma."

Why did Tyler come to that conclusion? Because Selma later messaged his real account.

According to Tyler, Selma's message read, "So excited to see that you're following me but I never watched The Bachelorette. You must be a fan of retired '90s queen actresses. But you unfollowed me so unfollowed you back!"

If you think that's a missed connection, consider Tyler's next confession. "The one I always thought about DMing was Jennifer Aniston," he revealed. "Because Jennifer Aniston at the People's Choice Awards walked by me and said, 'Hey, how are you?'"

"I was like, 'Jennifer Aniston knows who I am?!'" Tyler added. "I would love to shoot my shot with her [but] I think the time has passed."

photos
The Biggest Bombshells From Tyler Cameron's Book

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Stars Take a Stand Against Bullying After Young Boy Dies by Suicide

3

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

To see who Tyler has messaged, be sure to watch the full episode of Down in the DMs here.

Catch more of Tyler on The Real Dirty Dancing Tuesdays on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Stars Take a Stand Against Bullying After Young Boy Dies by Suicide

3

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

4

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

5

Julia Fox Claps Back on Feud With Azealia Banks After Kanye West Split

Latest News

Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4

RHOM's Adriana Slams Larsa Pippen as "Kim Kardashian's Minion"

This Isn't a Joke: The Future of Mrs. Maisel Revealed

Coach Outlet Presidents' Day Deals: 15 Unbelievable Finds Under $100

Why Channing Tatum Almost Turned Down Magic Mike 3

Why Nicola Peltz "Did Not Like" Brooklyn Beckham at First

Why John Mayer Calls Himself "America's Ex-Boyfriend"