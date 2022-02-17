Jessica Biel Is Nearly Unrecognizable Amid Transformation Into Murderer Candy Montgomery

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Dare we say Jessica Biel looks pretty killer in costume as convicted murderer Candy Montgomery.

Photographers captured the actress in a very ‘80s blue dress, oversized glasses and heels as she filmed the upcoming Hulu series Candy in Decatur, Ga. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

True crime fanatics cannot wait for Biel's portrayal of Montgomery, a housewife and devout Methodist who killed her best friend Betty Gore with an axe in June 1980. Biel has become a trusted storyteller in the thriller genre after starring in and executive producing USA's The Sinner, as well as Facebook Watch's Limetown. Not to mention, she's an executive producer on the popular Freeform drama Cruel Summer, which was ordered for a second season in 2021.

Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss was originally slated to play Montgomery, but in October, it was reported that the star had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts.