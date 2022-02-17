See the Emotional, Dramatic and Inspiring Trailer for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Watch : Lizzo & BTS Are "Besties" Thanks to Harry Styles

Now this is good as hell.

A year after Lizzo announced she was looking for "big girls" to participate in a one of a kind reality series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is finally here. Prime Video dropped the first trailer for the reality competition series on Thursday, Feb. 17, giving fans a look at the dramatic, emotional and, most importantly, inspiring show.

"Girls that look like me don't get representation," Lizzo says, "time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself."

This opportunity means the world to the dancers, with one of them saying that she "was always doubting myself" before she came onto the show. "I'm realizing that I do deserve a spot on that stage."

And Lizzo knows how this feels. The singer is seen crying, telling the contestants, "It's hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back."