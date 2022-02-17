Kaia Gerber and More Stars Take a Stand Against Bullying After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide

Hollywood is mourning the death of 12-year-old Drayke Hardman.
In an interview with KUTV CBS 2, the child's parents—Samie and Andrew Hardman of Tooele County, Utah—shared Drayke died by suicide after he was repeatedly bullied at school.
The Hardmans told the news organization the emotional and physical bullying Drayke experienced over the past year came mostly from one unnamed classmate. As the parents explained to the outlet, they confronted the issue, got the school involved—with it issuing a suspension to the child who'd been bullying Drayke—and had asked their son how he was feeling.
"'Do you think about suicide? Do you want to hurt yourself?'" Samie remembered asking him. "And he [said], 'No, no.' It was almost like he was disgusted that I would have even asked him."
The parents told KUTV CBS 2 that Drayke came home from school with a black eye on Monday, Feb. 7. While he initially lied to them about how he got it, the report continued, he later told his sister about a physical altercation with a classmate and she informed their parents. According to the outlet, Samie and Andrew then urged Drayke to come to them if he was struggling and he replied, "Snitches get stitches."
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the report continued, Drayke took his life at the family's home. The outlet noted he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 10.
Samie and Andrew told KUTV CBS 2 they're sharing their experience in hopes that parents will teach their kids to be kind and "Do It for Drayke."
"Kids are going to be the kind of kids that are going to do what they want until they know that it's not OK," Samie told the news organization. "And I think that's where those hard conversations come from."
E! News has reached out to the family for comment but has not heard back.
After learning of Drayke's death, several celebrities took to social media to take a stand against bullying.
"PLEASE—Take the time to read this..show your kids this.." Camila Morrone recently wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a post about Drayke that Andrew had shared. "The consequences of bullying, we all had them, we all knew them. Let's raise LOVERS, not bullies."
Added Kaia Gerber, "My heart is broken for Drayke and his family, and every child who has been the victim to bullying. PLEASE take the time to read this, show this to your children, start the conversation. Let's teach our children kindness and compassion. Bullying HAS NEVER and WILL NEVER be 'cool.' #DoItForDrayke (thank you @camilamorrone for sharing)."
Sara Foster also posted a photo of Drayke along with the dates of his birth and death.
"This sweet boy was literally bullied to death," she wrote. "To the parents of the bully, you are trash. I blame you. You knew your son was a bully. There was no way you didn't. You raised him. You failed as parents. Pay attention to your kids. And if you don't plan on it, get sterilized. And to the many schools who DO NOTHING about bullying, do better. @hard_man03 I am so sorry for this unimaginable pain and loss."
Poppy Delevingne then commented with a series of broken heart emojis, and Katie Couric wrote, "I've been following this story. It's devastating."
Rosanna Arquette also commented, "Oh God this is so horrific. Bless his soul. We are living in a culture of bullying and cruelty. We must start with the kids to protect them and teach peace."