Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Is Having Her Own Fashion Week in Her Family’s L.A. Home

Watch : Kate Hudson "Just Loves" Designer Michael Kors at NYFW

As a 3-year-old, Kate Hudson's daughter Rani is nailing a very special project—runway, that is.



While everyone on the East Coast has been living for the looks served at New York Fashion Week—as Kate noted in a series of adorable pictures featuring her budding fashionista—every day is a show in her Los Angeles home.



"I know NYFW is currently happening east coast BUT it's a daily thing over here guys," the actress wrote alongside a few Instagram pics of Rani all dressed up on Feb. 16. "And the makeup obsession is hard to stop…tears when she can't raid my makeup drawer. Oh boy."

In the first three pics shared, Rani—whose dad is Kate's fiancé Danny Fujikawa—is seen striking a few poses in an outfit fit for the finest of princesses, as she donned a tiara, complete with a strapless white tulle dress and embellished cape.

Meanwhile, in the following snaps, Rani's fashionable outfits—including a plaid skirt paired with a T-shirt, a tan dress with floral design, another blue belle-of-the-ball dress complete with tulle, and a light brown teddie coat paired with pink heart-shaped sunglasses—continued.