Is Jonah Hill Engaged to Surfer Sarah Brady? He Says...

Jonah Hill is setting the record straight on the rumors he proposed to h girlfriend—and using his sarcastic humor to get his message across.

Watch: Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Jonah Hill just served up the mother of all clap backs.

After rumors swirled online that he had proposed to his surfer girlfriend Sarah Brady, the Oscar-nominated actor took to Instagram to set the record straight, in a quintessential Jonah Hill way, of course.

"The rumors are not true," he wrote on Feb. 16, before joking, "I'm engaged. But not to my girlfriend, I am engaged to your mom."

He quipped, "I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time."

Jonah also asked the media to stop writing "fake" stories about their relationship, because "it's corny."

While Jonah may not be heading down the aisle anytime soon, the couple seem to be as solid as ever. Just days before his Instagram gag, Jonah got serious, posting a sweet tribute to his "Valentine Goddess." 

"Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day," he wrote on Feb. 14, alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day." 

Sarah also honored her Valentine by posting a photo of herself and the actor at the beach and sharing a kiss, writing, "thank you for loving every part of me."

Instagram

The Wolf Of Wall Street star and the aspiring lawyer confirmed their romance in early September on social media. Three months later, the couple made their red carpet debut in matching blue ensembles at the NYC premiere of Jonah's film Don't Look Up.

Fans are hoping to see the couple together again at the upcoming 2022 SAG Awards. For his role in the disaster comedy, Jonah is nominated in the Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture category alongside co-stars Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

Win or lose, Sarah seems to be his biggest fan. Back in December, Sarah gushed over her boyfriend in an Instagram post for his 38th birthday.

"You light up my world. You are a better partner, lover, and best friend than I ever could've wished for," she wrote alongside a photo of Jonah with a surfboard. "Love you to the nonexistent end of the universe and back."

