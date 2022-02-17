Is Jonah Hill Engaged to Surfer Sarah Brady? He Says...

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Jonah Hill just served up the mother of all clap backs.

After rumors swirled online that he had proposed to his surfer girlfriend Sarah Brady, the Oscar-nominated actor took to Instagram to set the record straight, in a quintessential Jonah Hill way, of course.

"The rumors are not true," he wrote on Feb. 16, before joking, "I'm engaged. But not to my girlfriend, I am engaged to your mom."

He quipped, "I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time."

Jonah also asked the media to stop writing "fake" stories about their relationship, because "it's corny."

While Jonah may not be heading down the aisle anytime soon, the couple seem to be as solid as ever. Just days before his Instagram gag, Jonah got serious, posting a sweet tribute to his "Valentine Goddess."

"Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day," he wrote on Feb. 14, alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day."