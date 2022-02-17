Exclusive

Here's Why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Relationship "Didn't Work Out"

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers broke up about a year after getting engaged, with a source telling E! News they were heading in "separate directions" before the split.

By Lindsay Weinberg, Tamantha Gunn Feb 17, 2022 3:32 AMTags
SportsBreakupsExclusivesCouplesShailene WoodleyCelebritiesAaron Rodgers
Watch: Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have benched their relationship.

The Big Little Lies star, 30, and Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, broke up about a year after getting engaged, a source confirmed to E! News on Feb. 16. As the insider exclusively tells E! News, "it didn't work out" for the busy couple.

But why? Though Shailene previously called her ex-fiancé a "wonderful, incredible human being," it seems they've been growing apart in recent months. 

"They are two very different people," explains the source. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions." 

As for where the former lovers stand now, the source adds, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."

If you need any more proof of their amicable dynamic, look no further than Aaron's Instagram. Last week, he seemed to hint at big changes in his life by saying, "I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support."

photos
Shailene Woodley's Alternative AF Lifestyle

None other than Shailene showed some encouragement by liking her ex's post, which came after he earned his fourth Associated Press MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony.

E! News reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back.

While the breakup may come as a surprise to fans, Aaron previously shared that the pair was planning to spend four months apart to focus on their separate careers. 

FilmMagic / Getty Images

"It's a busy work time for her," Aaron told Haute Living in September, referring to her filming schedule.

He added of his choice to focus on football, "[My decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," explaining, "I think it's going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

At the start of their relationship last year, Shailene revealed on Jimmy Fallon's show that it wasn't Aaron's talents with the ball that first attracted her. 

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

3

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

"I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar," she recalled. "I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know."

Soon after, in February 2021, the athlete announced they had recently gotten engaged. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," he said at the time. "I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

Take a look back at some highlights from their relationship below.

Getty Images
February 2021: It's Official!

In February 2021, E! News reported that Aaron and Shailene were dating. A few days later, the NFL player announced that he and the actress were engaged.

@BestCafeAndBar
March 2021: Getwaway Trip to Arkansas

The NFL quarterback and his fiancée were all smiles on their trip to Arkansas while posing for a photo with the crew from Best Cafe and Bar.

Aaron Rodgers/Instagram
Arpil 2021: Instagram Live

The two went live on Instagram to answer 10 fan questions about Aaron's two-week role as the Jeopardy! guest host. "You guys thought he was a football dude," Shailene said, before telling Aaron, "No one knows the real you!" She later joked about their life at home, "Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog?... Is it just us?"

TheImageDirect.com
April 2021: Spotted at Disney World

The newly engaged couple embraced each other with a hug while spending time at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. during Easter weekend. 

TheImageDirect.com
April 2021: Spotted at Disney World

The pair held hands together while wearing matching Star Wars face masks at Disney World. 

Instagram
May 2021: The Kentucky Derby

The couple showed off their Sunday best while attending the Kentucky Derby with friends.

FilmMagic / Getty Images
February 2022: Game Over

A source confirmed to E! News that Aaron and Shailene called it quits after more than a year together. "They are two very different people," the source shared. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions." 

 

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

3

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

4

Nick Cannon Reveals the Message Behind His New Song for Mariah Carey

5
Exclusive

Why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Relationship "Didn't Work Out"

Latest News

Nick Cannon Reveals Where He Really Stands With Mariah Carey

Pete Davidson Officially Rejoins Instagram

Is Jonah Hill Engaged to Surfer Sarah Brady? He Says...

Exclusive

Why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Relationship "Didn't Work Out"

Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are "Questions" Amid Bob Saget Lawsuit

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Valentine’s Day Proves They’re True “Nerdz”

Julia Fox Claps Back on Feud With Azealia Banks After Kanye West Split