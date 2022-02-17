Candace Cameron Bure Says There Are a "Lot of Questions" After Bob Saget’s Family Sues Authorities

Watch : Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

Candace Cameron Bure is on a mission to remember the late Bob Saget for the person he was.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Candace shared that she has kept in "close contact" with Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, since the Raising Dad star's passing on Jan. 9.

The anchor asked Candace if she knows how the family is doing, after they filed a lawsuit on Feb. 15, to block the release of the late actor's medical records. "I keep in close contact with Kelly," Candace explained. "It's been difficult these past couple weeks because of more things that have come out and there's a lot of questions."

The fellow Full House star, who acted alongside Bob for eight seasons, said she is "trying not to think about it" because she just wants "to remember Bob and what a kind and loving and amazing person that he was and let it be that."

On Feb. 15, Saget's wife Kelly and his three daughters,— Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget,— filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in Florida. According to their complaint, "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" regarding his death and the family requested an injunction to keep those materials private.

After the suit was filed, the family's attorney Brian Bieber told E! News in a statement, "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."