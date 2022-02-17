Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Valentine’s Day Proves They’re True “Nerdz”

Roses are so last season.
In a recap of what appears to be her and A$AP Rocky's Valentine's Day, pregnant Rihanna gave fans a look inside their quirky celebrations, which included a bouquet made of Legos. She captioned the series, "nerdz."
Other photos from the Feb. 16 collection included what looked to be her boyfriend's hand throwing up a peace sign while they enjoyed an oceanside dinner. Plus, a snap of a card featuring lyrics from Method Man's track "All I Need" and a fiery sunset.
The date night comes just days after the two attended a party celebrating Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, where she showed off her baby bump in a green, sequined halter top by The Attico and see-though pants.
Speaking to E!'s Justin Sylvester at a Feb. 11 event, the "Umbrella" singer, 33, recalled how "hard" it was to keep her pregnancy under wraps.
"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she said. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."
News of Rihanna's pregnancy broke late last month when a headline-making maternity shoot dropped on social media. In the photos obtained by E! News, Rihanna debuted her baby bump wearing a pink puffer coat from Chanel's Fall 1996 collection by Karl Lagerfeld, per Paper magazine. The "L$D" rapper, 33, was also seen by her side, even planting a kiss on her forehead in one sweet shot.
She confirmed she was becoming a mom in a follow up Instagram post on Feb. 2, giving fans another glimpse of the bump as she pulled up an orange jersey and wrote, "how the gang pulled up to black history month."
The longtime friends turned fashion's It Couple seemed destined to become parents together. During a May 2021 interview with GQ, A$AP couldn't help but gush over his girlfriend or "the love of my life," as he called her.
When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he told the outlet, "So much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know."