February 2022's Best New Beauty Products: Kosas, Patrick Ta, Milk Makeup & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It's that time of the month where we round up the latest and greatest in the beauty world, and all we can say is that our savings account will be non-existent by March!
So far we've been blessed with newness from brands like Patrick Ta, Kosas, Algenist, Milk Makeup and ITEM Beauty. And the craziest part is that we're only a little over halfway through the month. Whether you're looking for a new lip gloss, moisturizer, foundation or cleanser, we rounded up all of those things and more.
Without further ado, scroll below to treat yourself!
Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF25 with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide
If you love Kosas' Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer, you'll love their new foundation! In addition to providing medium, natural-looking coverage, it works to hydrate, plump and smooth skin thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, squalane, vitamin B5, arnica and caffeine.
Algenist Genius Liquid Skin Resurfacing 2% BHA Toner
Packed with 2% BHA, vegan collagen and Patented Alguronic Acid®, this toner exfoliates, decongests pores and gets rid of excess oil while plumping skin at the same time. A must for dry winter skin!
Freck Beauty LashRocket Liner with Lash Enhancing Peptides
You won't have to worry about smudging, flaking or fading with Freck's new eyeliner! Not only will it help you achieve the perfect cat eye, but it's also a nourishing lash-conditioning serum.
Sheer Silk Moisturizing Cleanser
Featuring a blend of three ceramides and cholesterol, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and a botanical complex, this cleanser works to remove impurities and condition without stripping your skin of the good stuff!
ITEM Beauty By Addison Rae Blushin' Like Cream Blush
Get the perfect flush with this cloud-like blush! It's available in five spring-ready hues, and it's infused with squalane, cellulose and kiwi seed oil to give skin a dewy, hydrated glow.
EADEM Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides
If you love Eadem's bestselling Dark Spot Serum, you need to try out their new moisturizer. It works to reduce the appearance of dark spots, repair the skin's protective barrier while hydrating and soothing your face with the help of ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, ceramides and snow mushroom.
Róglow Skin Stick
Introducing our new favorite highlighter! Róen's latest innovation is an easy-to-use stick infused with skin-loving ingredients that you can use on your cheeks, brow, lips, dècolletè or any place that you want to glow. It seriously makes our skin look like we are wearing an Instagram filter!
Lottie London x Gossip Girl Eyeshadow Palette
Gossip Girl here! Word is that you need a new eyeshadow palette. This one from Lottie London's Gossip Girl collection and it has 12 buttery matte and shimmery shadows that are definitely Blair Waldorf-approved.
Hyper Even Fade and Glow AHA Mask
If the cold weather has dimmed your skin's natural glow, we suggest Hyper's Even Fade and Glow AHA Mask! It has a transformative blend of skin-loving ingredients like mandelic acid, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, turmeric, niacinamide and sea buckthorn to address a variety of skin concerns like dark spots, congested pores, inflammation and texture.
Odele Moisture Hair Treatment Mask
Cold weather can wreak havoc on your mane, too! Give your locks some added moisture and TLC with this treatment mask powered by argan, jojoba, plant proteins and amino acids.
DAMDAM Discovery Bento Box Set
Launching on 2/22, DAMDAM's Bento Box Set is a must for anyone looking to change up their skincare routines. It includes smaller versions of the Paradisi Hydrating Mist (a personal fave of ours), Nomad's Cream Purifying Exfoliating Cleanser, Silk Rice Cleansing Oil and the Mochi Mochi Luminous Cream.
Fluffy G
Give your hair a second life with Hally's new shine-inducing in-shower hair treatment! In just ten minutes, it hydrates, reduces frizz, promotes shine and restores dull color while nourishing hair with ingredients like lavender, ginseng, aloe and chamomile. Plus, you can get the ammonia-free formula in three shades.
Kosterina Extra Virgin Deodorant
Say goodbye to smelly underarms with Kosterina's new deodorant! It's infused with 100% early-harvested extra virgin olive oil imported from Greece, arrowroot powder and coconut oil to help absorb sweat, reduce bacteria and hydrate skin.
Milk Makeup RISE Lifting + Lengthening Mascara
Bring the drama with Milk's new lifting and lengthening mascara! Thanks to vegan lash-wrap technology, monoi oil and marigold extracts, this makeup must-have will help strengthen and condition lashes while boosting volume.
Patrick Ta Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss
We've never met a Patrick Ta product we didn't like, and this plumping lip gloss is no exception. In addition to hydrating your lips, it promotes a fuller, firmer-looking pout. The best part? You can get it in five hues that are perfect for everyday wear.
