Watch Twilight's Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany's "Roller Coaster" of a Sex Reveal for Baby No. 2

Sink your teeth into this elaborate sex reveal.

Kellan Lutz's created a sex reveal contraption that kept his wife Brittany Lutz on her toes.

In a video Brittany posted to her Instagram, the Cullen brother from Twilight prepared a piñata with a surprise inside that would tell the couple the sex of their second baby. After pulling on ribbons and counting over a hundred coins, Brittany learned that they'll be having a baby boy join the family soon.

She captioned the video, "This is my husband. Nothing is as it seems..."

She first discovered that some of the ribbons hanging from the heart shaped piñata released a trap door inside. "The suspense is killing me with every pull!" she wrote. "Then I got to the one I knew would open it..."

Excited by the pink confetti that initially fell out, she initially started "picturing Ashtyn having a little sissy."