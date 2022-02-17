Watch Twilight's Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany's "Roller Coaster" of a Sex Reveal for Baby No. 2

Sink your teeth into this elaborate sex reveal.
Kellan Lutz's created a sex reveal contraption that kept his wife Brittany Lutz on her toes.
In a video Brittany posted to her Instagram, the Cullen brother from Twilight prepared a piñata with a surprise inside that would tell the couple the sex of their second baby. After pulling on ribbons and counting over a hundred coins, Brittany learned that they'll be having a baby boy join the family soon.
She captioned the video, "This is my husband. Nothing is as it seems..."
She first discovered that some of the ribbons hanging from the heart shaped piñata released a trap door inside. "The suspense is killing me with every pull!" she wrote. "Then I got to the one I knew would open it..."
Excited by the pink confetti that initially fell out, she initially started "picturing Ashtyn having a little sissy."
Their 11-month-old daughter Ashtyn joined in on the suspense, sitting in Brittany's lap watching the confetti fall. But as hints of blue joined in on the rainfall of confetti, Brittany grew confused.
She was thinking: "Why is there pink AND blue? What the heck is going on??? It's not twins is it?!!! I've only ever seen one!"
Multicolored coins covered the floor, and Kellan told his wife to count the blue and pink coins to find out the sex. The one with the most is the winner.
She teased, "It's a group effort to find all the coins because so many were hidden in all the confetti."
In the end, one pile of coins dominated over the other. Zooming in on falling blue coins, Brittany confidently announced that they'll be expecting a baby boy.
She said in the post, "Kellan really had me on a roller coaster with this one."
The couple first confirmed they were expecting on Feb. 3. "2 under 2 in 2022," Kellan shared on Instagram with a video of Brittany sharing the news. "God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."
Kellan and Brittany previously opened up about their troubles having a child after the birth of their first child. Brittany shared she suffered a pregnancy loss at six months in 2020 about a year before they welcomed Ashtyn.
He said in an Instagram post commemorating the birth of their first child, "It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine."