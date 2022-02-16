The Prince's Reign Has Ended at HBO Max: Plus a Status Update on Your Other Favorite Shows

We don't mean to royally upset you, but HBO Max's The Prince is stepping down from its throne.
On Feb. 16, the streamer confirmed that the animated series, which follows the British royal family through the eyes of Prince George—voiced by creator Gary Janetti—will not be renewed for a second season, according to Deadline.
The animated series starred Orlando Bloom as the voice of Prince Harry, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Prince Philip, Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton and Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle.
The series, which HBO Max describes as a "biting, satirical look" at the life of the young royal "as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child," is based on Janetti's Instagram parody account about the 8-year-old prince.
Season one, which premiered in July, was originally slated to drop in the late spring but was delayed following Prince Philip's April 9 death at the age of 99.
Back in 2020 when the series was first announced, Janetti—who served as a writer on Family Guy and executive producer on Will & Grace—shared in a statement, "I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne."
And most importantly, did Prince Harry get to see the show before it was canceled? Janetti would like to think so.
"My understanding is that [Prince Harry] has a sense of humor about it," Janetti revealed in an E! News interview back in August. "I don't know if he's seen it. Still, I would hope he would."
While we're sad The Prince isn't getting a second season, we'll just be refreshing our Instagram feeds to continue keeping up with George.
What's the status update on your other favorite shows? Scroll below to find out.