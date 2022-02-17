Here's What Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy & Gary Really Think of Jean-Luc's Paternity Admission

Daddy drama.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are weighing in on their former co-worker Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux's recent paternity news. After initially denying he got co-star Dani Soares pregnant during season two, Jean-Luc took to Instagram in January 2022 to confirm a DNA test proved he is in fact the father of Dani's baby girl Lilly.
"I thought it wasn't an appropriate post," Daisy told E! News exclusively ahead of next week's BDSY season three premiere. "I don't think something so complicated should be talked so openly on social media in my opinion, especially for Lilly, who can't vocalize for herself. But that's just my opinion. It's not really any of my business, but I think the post could have been more about Lilly and Dani and maybe a bit less about Jean-Luc."
Gary echoed his co-star's sentiments, telling E!, "I guess that's good on him but Dani doesn't need him to come out on Instagram telling everybody that he's a father. Dani needs [more than that]. She's a single parent living in Australia by herself, she needs support from Jean-Luc. She needs a father to be there for the child. It's all good in saying stuff on social media but words are completely different to actions and if his actions spoke louder than his words, then then it would be different, but they at the moment they're not."
Gary continued, "His actions are just something that I can't forgive. He should have been there for her, played more of a part and not hid away from the truth. I'm brought up differently and if I had to do something like that my mother would disown me. So it's just something very hard for me to swallow his actions."
Daisy added, "Jean-Luc, he's young. I can't judge him too much, I've got 10 years on him. He'll learn, unfortunately I think he'll learn the hard way."
Past daddy drama aside, Daisy shared a sweet update on her friendship with Dani.
"Dani is still doing great," Daisy gushed. "We still contact each other when we can, we both are very busy with their own lives but we're still really good friends...I'm always there for her when she needs me and we still talk a lot."
Daisy is still dying to meet baby Lilly amid the ongoing pandemic. "I just got a text that the Australian borders are open so I'll have to try and go over there and the next year, but no I haven't met her," she explained.
As for the chances of a Below Deck Sailing Yacht return, Daisy revealed, "I would love Dani to come back but I don't think that's gonna happen. Dani doesn't even find time to make herself dinner and she's also made it very clear that she was done with yachting, that that was her last season of yachting. She went out with a bang. But I would personally love to work with Dani, she was one of the best stewardesses I've ever had."
Below Deck Sailing Yacht season three premieres Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
