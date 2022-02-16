Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

From baby bump to baby boy.
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green revealed the sex of their first baby in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The sentimental photo shows a black and white image of Sharna's belly with hands placed on it. One of those hands is tagged as new dad-to-be Brian.
In the caption, Sharna wrote that "suddenly" her "world would never be the same," adding the words "Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional," followed by a blue heart.
Sharna then shared the exciting details of the sex and his anticipated due date by writing that her "Baby Boy" would be arriving "July 4th (ish) 2022."
The Australian ballroom dancer got candid about what this next chapter means to her by writing a romantic note to Brian, which read, "I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky."
Sharna also tagged Kassius Green, Brian's 19-year-old son with Vanessa Marcil, and said that they were going to be doing the photo again with his hands in it so they could "hang it up at home."
Brian also honored the heart-warming moment on Feb. 16. On Instagram, he shared a shot of his hand placed on Sharna's baby bump on the beach. Brian gushed that he "cannot wait" to see Sharna hold their baby.
Brian and Sharna's blended family will soon be a group of five with the arrival of their new bundle of joy. Brian shares sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly
The couple confirmed that they are expecting on Feb. 4, 2022 with a maternity photo shoot in Hawaii. In photos obtained by E! News, Brian is seen with his arms wrapped around Sharna as he cradles her baby bump.
Coming full circle, Sharna and Brian turned heads at the beginning of their relationship when they were photographed sharing a kiss in Hawaii in December 2020.
At the time, a source told E! News the pair had "an incredible time being together in paradise," adding, "Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful... They had a great stay and look very happy to be together."