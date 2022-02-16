Zendaya and Tom Holland's Fashionable NYC Outing Will Get Your Spidey Senses Tingling

During New York Fashion Week, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted shopping together at Prada.

By Ashley Joy Parker Feb 16, 2022 11:05 PMTags
Fashion WeekCouplesCelebritiesZendayaTom Holland
Watch: Tom Holland & Zendaya WARNED Against Dating

Zendaya and Tom Holland continues to spin web of adorableness.

The Spider-man co-stars—and fan-favorite couple—were spotted out shopping at NYC's Prada boutique in the SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Bundling up for the cold temps, Zendaya sported an oversized brown leather shearling coat and black bucket hat while Tom wore a red plaid jacket by Stussy and black beanie from Celine.

"They kept close in the store," an eyewitness told E! News. "Both were covered up pretty good with hat and masks period but Tom appeared to be in good spirits joking around in the store period."

After leaving fans wondering for years about their relationship romance, the actors, both 25, finally confirmed their relationship their relationship was confirmed back in July when they were spotted having a steamy make-out session in Los Angeles.

Now, their latest outing comes hot on the heels of their trip to London last month when the Euphoria actress flew across the pond to spend time with the Brit's family. During their time there, Zendaya and Tom gifted fans with a spellbinding appearance at Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Pics

Keep scrolling to see more pics of Zendaya and Tom's stylish outing. 

TheImageDirect.com
Arriving In Style

Amid New York Fashion Week, Zendaya and Tom Holland spent the afternoon Feb. 16 shopping at SoHo's Prada.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Keeping Warm

To combat NYC's fridged temps, Zendaya bundled up in an oversized brown leather shearling coat atop grey wide-leg pants. She accessorized with an on-trend black bucket hat and black square-toe boots.

TheImageDirect.com
Recycled Bling

Zendaya also seemed to be sporting the same Bulgari yellow diamond ring she wore to the 2021 Oscars along with her Valentino gown.

TheImageDirect.com
Keeping It Casual

Tom kept his look casual wearing a red plaid jacket by Stussy, teamed with black pants, a black Celine beanie and Nike sneakers. He also carried a cool, one-shoulder red nylon backpack.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Retail Therapy

An eyewitness told E! News the couple bought a couple bags, a sweatshirt and a purse.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Masked Up

Zendaya and Tom both covered their noses and mouths while shopping amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities to Block Release of Death Records

3

Nick Cannon Reveals the Message Behind His New Song for Mariah Carey

4

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

5
Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at the Below Deck Down Under Trailer

Latest News

Watch Kellan Lutz's "Roller Coaster" Sex Reveal for Baby

Proof Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Is Living His Best Life at NYFW

40 Under $100 Ways To Wear All-leather Looks Like Your Favorite Stars

Glee Alum Jane Lynch Opens Up About Her Sobriety Journey

The Prince's Reign Has Ended at HBO Max

TikToker Represents Down Syndrome Community as Model During NYFW

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green