Bend the Knee to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' $11 Million Miami Mansion

You'll be a sucker for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' 10,000-square-foot mansion, which features six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, an atrium, gardens, a pool and a koi pond.

By EOL Staff Feb 21, 2022 5:00 PMTags
Real EstateJoe JonasSophie Turner
Watch: Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's New $11 Million Miami Home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are burnin' up Miami. 

Back in September, the singer and Game of Thrones alum bought a waterfront home in the Florida coastal city for a mere $11 million. The 10,000-square-foot mansion features six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, an atrium, gardens, a pool and a koi pond, which we're totally suckers for.

More recently, Joe gave fans a sneak peek inside the home—styled by interior designer Sarah Ivory—sharing a picture of himself posing with a guitar on an epic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa. After all, Joe, 32, and Sophie, turning 26 Feb. 21, wanted their house to mirror the Miami lifestyle while adding a in '70s, tropical twist. 

"One of the reasons I love the Roche Bobois Mah Jong so much is that it's timeless, chic and incredibly versatile," Sarah has explained. "We chose this piece for the family room because it's stylish but relaxed and can be reconfigured to suit different situations and we selected the Missoni fabrics because they are vibrant, happy, and lush to the touch."

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

Keep scrolling and take a look for yourself...

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Welcome to Miami

In September 2021, Joe and Sophie bought a luxurious Miami mansion. See photos of their new home.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Living Room
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Pool Room
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Den
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Bathroom
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Small Dining Area
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Kitchen
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Bedroom

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Daniel Radcliffe Appears as "Weird Al" Yankovic on Biopic Set

2

Bend the Knee to Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' $11 Million Miami Mansion

3

AGT Contestant Jane Marczewski Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

4

Patrick Stewart and Ryan Reynolds Address Doctor Strange Rumors

5

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Love Story Shines Bright Like a Diamond

Latest News

Willie Garson's Son Nathen Honors His Late Dad on His Birthday

AGT Contestant Jane Marczewski Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

15 Lululemon Presidents' Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss

Kristin Cavallari, Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Love Web Explained

BaubleBar Presidents’ Day Sale: Save 80% On 14 Styles Starting at $4

Bend the Knee to Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' $11 Million Miami Mansion

Ugg Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to 40% Off on These 14 Styles