Bend the Knee to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' $11 Million Miami Mansion

Watch : Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's New $11 Million Miami Home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are burnin' up Miami.

Back in September, the singer and Game of Thrones alum bought a waterfront home in the Florida coastal city for a mere $11 million. The 10,000-square-foot mansion features six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, an atrium, gardens, a pool and a koi pond, which we're totally suckers for.

More recently, Joe gave fans a sneak peek inside the home—styled by interior designer Sarah Ivory—sharing a picture of himself posing with a guitar on an epic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa. After all, Joe, 32, and Sophie, turning 26 Feb. 21, wanted their house to mirror the Miami lifestyle while adding a in '70s, tropical twist.

"One of the reasons I love the Roche Bobois Mah Jong so much is that it's timeless, chic and incredibly versatile," Sarah has explained. "We chose this piece for the family room because it's stylish but relaxed and can be reconfigured to suit different situations and we selected the Missoni fabrics because they are vibrant, happy, and lush to the touch."