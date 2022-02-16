You Have to See This Video of Heidi Montag Eating Raw "Bull Balls"

Heidi Montag's video will have you heading for the hills.
In her latest Instagram post, which she captioned, "it's all about the animal organ," The Hills star ate bull balls—which appeared to be completely raw—for all her fans to see.
After taking a bite into one smaller testicle, she remarked, "Not too bad."
In the video, Heidi thanked Force of Nature, a company that sells sustainable meats, while showing off the organ she received from the company for her "#carnivordiet."
Heidi also pulled up a larger animal organ and tried to bite into the raw meat, saying, "And then this one came with it, the big bull ball. This ones pretty hard to bite into." While struggling to keep the raw meat in her hands, she exclaimed, "Ahh slippery."
"I might have to cook this one," shard the 35-year-old reality star, who is mom to 4-year-old Gunner. "That one's a little intense."
Heidi, who is still trying for a second child with Spencer Pratt, put the meat down to try a new tactic.
Finally grabbing a piece in her hands, she took a bite with a wince on her face saying, describing it as "really chewy" while holding a thumbs up for the camera.
Fans in the comments questioned what she was doing, with one saying, "What in the balls is going on here?!"
Yet, eating bull balls is not uncommon. Animal testicles are eaten across the globe, sometimes in the U.S. under the name "Rocky Mountain oysters." Unlike Heidi's meal, the balls are typically cooked or fried.
In Spain and Mexico, the balls are breaded and fried for a dish called criadillas. And across the Pacific, in Vietnam, the bull balls, or Ngầu pín, are served in soup.
Heidi isn't the only celeb to have tried the delicacy. Geordie Shore star and winner of Celebrity Big Brother Charlotte Crosby ate bull balls as part of a challenge in the Australian TV show I'm a Celebrity in 2020. And in a 2018 segment on James Corden's The Late, Late Show, the talk show host pranked celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay into eating a bull's penis.