Heather Dubrow's Daughter Kat Reveals She Faced Homophobia After Coming Out on RHOC

Kat Dubrow is getting a chance to tell her story.

The 15-year-old daughter of Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow recently came out as a lesbian, and now, on tonight's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she's opening up about her experience—which actually began last year when she first told her family and friends—and how it's differed from that of her sister Max's, as the 18-year-old came out as bi in June 2020.

"From what I saw from the outside of my older sister's coming out story, everyone was supportive," Kat says in Bravo Insider's sneak peek clip of the Feb. 16 episode, "Her friends were supportive. But when I came out, I was dealing with a lot of homophobia."

According to Kat, her peers were especially harsh: "I had issues with people at school who were saying the f-slur around me and who were just not very respectful of the LGBTQ+ community."