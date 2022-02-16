You Must See Morgan Stewart's Heart-Melting Tribute on Daughter Row's First Birthday

Watch : Morgan Stewart Shares Pregnancy UPDATE

They grow up so fast.

Morgan Stewart is celebrating a momentous family milestone: Her daughter Row's first birthday! The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host shared a heart-melting tribute to her and husband Jordan's McGraw's firstborn child on Wednesday, Feb. 16 with a must-see photo collage and caption.

"Row Mcgraw, becoming your mama this past year has managed to conjoin all the disconnected parts of me," the E! News personality shared today. "Watching you grow into an EXTREMELY observant, smart, and Feisty tiny human has been so fulfilling I don't even care that you look NOTHING like me. Today is yours for the taking and so is the rest of your life!! HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY sweet girl, We love you so much!!"

Morgan, who is set to give birth to her second child any day now, has shared multiple sweet snapshots of Row over the last 12 months. And as with all of those pics, this post's comment section was quickly flooded with heart emojis from Khloe Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Dorothy Wang.