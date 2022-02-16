Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley Breakup? See the Post That's Raising Eyebrows

Watch : Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers BREAK UP!

Perhaps the breakup play was right in front of our eyes all along.

On Feb. 16, a source confirmed to E! News that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had split one year after announcing their engagement. And while the notoriously private couple hasn't directly addressed their relationship status, one social media post is garnering a lot of color commentary.

"Extremely grateful for my life. 17 years worth of incredible memories and lifelong friendships forged because of this game," Aaron wrote in a Feb. 11 Instagram post reflecting on his past year. "I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support."

On and off the field? Highs and lows? Not exactly the stuff of a winning strategy.

The post came after Aaron was awarded his fourth Associated Press MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony days before Super Bowl 2022.