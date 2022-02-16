Take a Closer Look at the Hillsong Church's Scandals in New Docuseries Trailer

Watch : Dicovery+ "Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed" Sneak Peek

Hillsong Church is getting the Hollywood treatment in Discovery+'s latest docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed.

The streaming platform dropped the first trailer for the three-part docuseries on Wednesday, Feb, 16, previewing never-before-seen interviews with former congregants and other insiders. Those interviewed discuss the rise and fall of the megachurch, as well as the impact it had on their own lives.

And though Ranin Karim wasn't a Hillsong attendee, she is able to speak to the downfall of pastor Carl Lentz, who was fired for sexual misconduct in November 2020. At the time, Lentz admitted to cheating on his wife, Laura, in a public statement, explaining, "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that."

A legal rep for the Lentz's told Religion News Services they "vehemently" deny allegations of sexual misconduct.

And while her relationship with Carl was consensual, Ranin claims, "It was the most toxic thing I ever had to deal with."

But Lentz's affair is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hillsong Church's many scandals.