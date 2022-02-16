Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Dalton Gomez and It’s Just Like Magic

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez showed off a sweet smooch in a new Instagram post, about nine months after tying the knot.

Ariana and Dalton, we are so "Into You"

Valentine's Day isn't over yet for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who gave a peek of PDA in a new Instagram post on Feb. 16. In the two-part post, Ariana and Dalton are first seen embracing one another underneath a moonlit night. In the second part, followers are greeted with a video clip of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. Ariana captioned the post with a single pink heart with an arrow emoji.

The husband and wife duo are normally quite private with their relationship and don't take to the feed too often, so it's no surprise this snapshot has brewed some buzz in the comment section.

Ariana's former Victorious co-star Daniella Monet took to the comments to write, "v cute," followed by two white heart emojis. Actress Octavia Spencer also chimed in writing, "Gorgeous you two!!!!" And we must admit, we could not agree more.

In the post, Ariana is seen wearing a black dress with lace detailing and black sky-high pumps. Dalton looks quite dapper himself in a gray suit with a black tie and black shoes to match.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Romance Timeline

The stylish couple, who began hanging out in March 2020, went officially public with their relationship in May 2021 by starring in Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

Following their music video debut, the pair proved they were moving up from "stuck with u" to "sticking with you" when Ariana revealed that they were engaged on Dec. 20, 2021 with an Instagram post of a stunning ring on that finger. The pop-star captioned the precious post, "Forever n then some" with the real estate agent.

Making their romance officially official, the two wed in May 2021 in a private wedding ceremony held at her Montecito, Calif. home. 

At the time, an insider shared with E! News that the intimate day was comprised of "close family and friends," adding, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

