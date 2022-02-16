Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Dalton Gomez and It’s Just Like Magic

Watch : Megan Fox, Ariana Grande & More Stars With Two-Stone Rings

Ariana and Dalton, we are so "Into You"

Valentine's Day isn't over yet for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who gave a peek of PDA in a new Instagram post on Feb. 16. In the two-part post, Ariana and Dalton are first seen embracing one another underneath a moonlit night. In the second part, followers are greeted with a video clip of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. Ariana captioned the post with a single pink heart with an arrow emoji.

The husband and wife duo are normally quite private with their relationship and don't take to the feed too often, so it's no surprise this snapshot has brewed some buzz in the comment section.

Ariana's former Victorious co-star Daniella Monet took to the comments to write, "v cute," followed by two white heart emojis. Actress Octavia Spencer also chimed in writing, "Gorgeous you two!!!!" And we must admit, we could not agree more.

In the post, Ariana is seen wearing a black dress with lace detailing and black sky-high pumps. Dalton looks quite dapper himself in a gray suit with a black tie and black shoes to match.