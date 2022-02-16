Inventing Anna Has Our Office Divided: Is it Good or Just Plain Bad?

Watch : Julia Garner Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Her Character Ruth

Inventing Anna has divided audiences and the E! News offices.

We have covered Anna Delvey's crimes since her conviction in 2019, when a jury found her guilty of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and theft of services. So, when we learned that Shonda Rhimes had acquired the rights to Jessica Pressler's New York magazine article about the fake German heiress with the intention of creating a TV series, a lot of us were thrilled.

Pressler's lengthy feature was ripe with details about the mysterious and charismatic Anna, whose real surname is actually Sorokin. She provided the names of the hotels that sued Anna, conjured images of the A-list parties she attended and included interviews with some of the people who knew the convicted fraudster. In other words, it was meticulously reported and well-written.

But does the 10-part Netflix series match the quality of the reporting? Well, that we can't agree on. Continue reading for two very different takes on this series.