Erin Jackson and Other Athletes Who Made History at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Erin Jackson and Jessie Diggins are just two of the athletes who made history at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. Check out all of the milestone achievements.

Records were broken and history was made at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Feb. 13, Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a medal for speedskating—taking home Olympic gold. The 29-year-old Ocala, Fla. athlete's win in the women's 500-meter race, with a time of 37.04 seconds, also marked the first individual speedskating medal for the United States since 2010 and the first time a Team USA female athlete has won that event since 1994.

"I just hope it sparks something," Jackson told NBC's Today show, "like maybe a young Black girl saw my race or something and she's like, "Oh, well, maybe I should try this." I think that would be amazing. Even if it's just one person, getting someone else out there to skate with me."

And Team USA can also be especially proud of Jessie Diggins. On Feb. 8, the 30-year-old skier won the bronze medal in the women's individual cross-country skiing final, marking the first time a U.S. athlete has won a medal in the Olympic event. 

Check out all of the athletes who made history at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics:

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Erin Jackson

The athlete is the first Black woman to win a medal for speedskating—and she took home the gold! Her win also marked the first individual speedskating medal for the United States since 2010.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Jessie Diggins

With her bronze medal in the women's individual cross-country skiing final, the athlete became the first American to win an Olympic medal in the event.

Hu Huhu/Xinhua via Getty Images
Eileen Gu

The American-born skier made history when she won a gold medal win for China in the first Winter Olympic women's freestyle big air competition.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Lindsey Jacobellis & Nick Baumgartner

With their gold medal in mixed team snowboard cross, at ages 36 and 40, respectively, they are the oldest medalists in Olympic snowboarding history.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Chloe Kim

The U.S. athlete secured the gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe with her first run. The 21-year-old is the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in that competition.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

She made history by winning New Zealand's first-ever gold medal at a Winter Olympic Games with women's slopestyle title victory.

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities to Block Release of Death Records

3

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

