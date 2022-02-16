RHOC's Noella Bergener Reveals She Has a New Boyfriend Amid Divorce From Ex James

Watch : Porsha's Messy-co Trip, "RHOC" Dungeon & "Twenty Somethings"

A budding RHOC romance.

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Noella Bergener has a new man in her life amid her divorce from estranged husband James Bergener.

"I'm in a relationship!" the Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News on Feb. 13 at the DirecTV Drag Bowl, adding that she's trying "to be respectful" by not revealing her boyfriend's identity. "We are not announcing just yet."

"I can't wait to share more," she smiled.

RHOC fans watched Noella get blindsided on the hit Bravo series when ex James surprised her with a divorce and left the country. Since the sudden split, the duo have had little contact.

"The last text exchange that we had was about him coming to collect his things," Noella told E!. "He's got a quarter million dollars worth of wardrobe. He's got cars. When I said to the ladies that he literally took his toothbrush, that's exactly what I mean."