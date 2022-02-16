Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Announcing Engagement

Watch : How Shailene Woodley Plans to Support Aaron Rodger's NFL Season

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are calling time out on their relationship.

According to multiple reports, the couple has broken up and called off their engagement. The news comes nearly a year after Aaron first announced their engagement in Feb. 2021.

Fans began to suspect the actress and NFL player were on the outs when Shailene was photographed surfing in Malibu without her ring all the way back in October. The absence of the engagement ring was made more obvious by the Divergent star's choice of nail polish. All of her nails were painted light pink, save for her ring finger, which was painted black.

On Nov. 5, the Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 after saying he was "immunized" against the virus over the summer. He cited an allergy and his desire to become a father as the reason for declining the vaccine, sharing, "That was definitely something that I was worried about and it went through my mind."

Amid Aaron's admissions, Shailene posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story that read, "Calm seas may bring you peace, but storms are where you'll find your power."