Skier Valentyna Kaminska Suspended From Beijing Olympics After Testing Positive for Doping

Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for a steroid and two banned stimulants at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which makes her the second athlete to be provisionally suspended from the Games for failing a doping test.

However, the International Testing Agency announced the news in a statement Wednesday, Feb. 16, after her Olympic run had already ended with no medals. Kaminska was tested Feb. 10, two days before she competed in her third and final event, the cross-country skiing women's 4x5 km relay.

The ITA said in a statement that Kaminska tested positive for mesterolone—an anabolic androgenic steroid—and "the result was reported" on Feb. 15.

The 34-year-old "has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter," the ITA continued. "This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022."

The ITA also said Kaminska "has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension" and can request their analysis of the sample.