Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at the Below Deck Down Under Trailer (and the Sexy New Captain)

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Below Deck Down Under. Meet the ridiculously hot new captain, see Aesha Scott's return and preview all the drama and hookups to come.

By Brett Malec Feb 16, 2022 6:00 PMTags
TravelExclusivesBelow DeckPeacockNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Say G'Day to the "annoyingly good-looking" crew of Below Deck Down Under.

E! News can exclusively reveal the very first look at the newest location in the Below Deck franchise, set to premiere Thursday, Mar. 17 on Peacock.

The thrilling trailer, set in Australia's tropical Whitsunday Islands and Great Barrier Reef, promises wild guests aboard the M/Y Thalassa, stunning scenery, steamy boatmances and one fine captain (or as one crew member puts it, "Captain is just hot!").

Even the guests this season can't help but flirt with Captain Jason Chambers. One female guest tries to hit on Chambers during a themed costume party by asking seductively, "Pirates are looking for gold, right? What are you looking for?" LOL!

Below Deck Down Under also marks the return of a Below Deck Mediterranean veteran, Aesha Scott, who announces in the sneak peek, "I'm the Chief Stew now, bitches!"

The crew also lets loose without guests on board and some even give in to boatmances.

In addition to lots of partying and good times, the preview promises plenty of drama too. Chef Ryan McKeown has had it with one group of high-maintenance guests in the trailer as he complains, "Don't really care what they think anymore, I'm ready to just get them off the boat."

photos
Celebs on Vacation

After one crew member is caught sleeping on the job, Captain Jason seemingly gives the employee the boot saying, "I'm gonna terminate your employment today."

He also calls out another crew member's "back-stabbing attitude."

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities to Block Release of Death Records

3

Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals Animals Chewed His Bones After Death

The tropical setting adds an element of surprise as one guest calls for help in rough waters during a shark feeding excursion.

Watch the exhilarating Below Deck Down Under trailer for yourself and scroll through the photo gallery below to meet all the crew members of M/Y Thalassa.

The first three episodes of Below Deck Down Under premiere Mar. 17 on Peacock with new episodes every Thursday after.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Laurent Basset/Peacock
Captain Jason Chambers
Laurent Basset/Peacock
Bosun Jamie Sayed
Laurent Basset/Peacock
Chef Ryan McKeown
Laurent Basset/Peacock
Chief Stew Aesha Scott
Laurent Basset/Peacock
Deckhand Ben Crawley
Laurent Basset/Peacock
Deckhand Brittini Burton
Laurent Basset/Peacock
Deckhand Culver Bradbury
Laurent Basset/Peacock
Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo
Laurent Basset/Peacock
Stewardess Magda Ziomek

Trending Stories

1

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares PDA Pic With BF Evan McClintock

2

Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities to Block Release of Death Records

3

Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals Animals Chewed His Bones After Death

4

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

5
Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at the Below Deck Down Under Trailer

Latest News

Chace Crawford Recalls "Instant" Connection With Leighton Meester

Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

Exclusive

Why Blake Lively “Secretly” Snuck Out for New York Fashion Week Show

Watch Ebie Make a Shocking Confession on Her Dad Eazy-E's Death

Why King Richard Was Bittersweet for Serena Williams & Olympia

Valentyna Kaminska Suspended From Olympics After Positive Doping Test

Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at the Below Deck Down Under Trailer