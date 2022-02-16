Turn Into a “Hair Chameleon” With These Game-Changing Products From Taraji P. Henson

We included these products chosen by Taraji P. Henson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Taraji's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Having a signature style is cool and all, but switching things up is just way more fun. Just ask Taraji P. Henson. She started her own hair care line TPH by Taraji, with revolutionary products that cater to all of the "Hair Chameleons" out there. The entrepreneur told E! News, "I have always loved experimenting with different styles. Growing up, I would come up with crazy hairstyles and colors and my stylist would just do it."

She elaborated, "You name it, I've probably tried it and I know consumers are doing the same so I started calling them 'Hair Chameleons' because they constantly switch up their hairstyles based on their mood, the season, or what's trending. Black and brown women are the ultimate Hair Chameleons because our hair is a personal expression of who we are and I want to celebrate that."

Taraji has a lot to celebrate. TPH by Taraji is now available at Sally Beauty, both in stores and online. In an exclusive interview, the hairstyle icon discussed her love for Sally Beauty, Black entrepreneurship, her favorite hair products, and Sally Beauty's first-ever roundtable discussion.