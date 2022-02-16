Britney Spears Introduces Adorable New Family Member: Meet Sawyer

Watch : Britney Spears TEASES Return to Music in Sexy Look

And they call it puppy love!

Britney Spears has found herself completely smitten with a new companion in her life: her puppy, Sawyer. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, she showed off the adorable, blue-eyed Australian Shepherd—and some of her own dance moves—in a video on her Instagram account.

"Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second," the mom of two captioned the post. "I'm introducing the new edition to my family ... his name is Sawyer and he's a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!!"

The "Circus" singer shared that she found Sawyer while vacationing in Maui, which she visited last month with her fiancé Sam Asghari, and, as she put it, she "took him home with me immediately."

"It's funny ... he doesn't talk back but it's like he understands what I'm saying !!!!" she explained about the puppy's sweet personality. "I think he understands me especially with those eyes ... he makes my heart melt ... he needs me and I like that !!!!!"