Kelly Clarkson Could Not Be More Relatable As She Quarantines With Her Kids

We've all probably had a moment like this in the last couple of years. (Okay, let's be real: several moments.)
While home quarantining with daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, Kelly Clarkson appeared remotely as a guest on her own talk show Tuesday, Feb. 15. Wearing a robe, satin eye mask and not a stitch of makeup, the Kelly Clarkson Show star gave guest host Taraji P. Henson an update on her well-being.
"Sometimes women don't rise, Taraji," Kelly joked. "Sometimes we fall."
She continued, "I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. All my makeup is expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."
Kelly later clarified, "I'm not even sick. It's so weird. Anyway, we're keeping it safe and that's it."
Earlier in the show, Taraji explained that the singer asked her to guest host "because there are strict health protocols here on the show," which means if anyone is exposed to COVID, "you got to stay home, even if you are Kelly Clarkson."
Even before this recent quarantine, Kelly has found plenty of ways to occupy her time at home: Watching Castle re-reruns and Disney's Encanto multiple times with her kids and dealing with the inconvenience of house renovations. And then, we don't talk about...actually, Kelly will 100 percent talk about it: She has yet to take down her Christmas tree.
"I have, not...look. It's busy," Kelly told Taraji. "There's a lot going on. And so, I have not had time...I have all my stuff up."
She's not just avoiding the task, she explained: "I couldn't get the right containers. They're on their way and I'm going to put it up. But you know what, I've decided I'm probably going to keep the tree up and I'm just going to do different holidays, like Valentine's Day. I'm going to be that crazy person."
"You know what, judge away, America!" she joked. "I'm used to it."