Allow Pregnant Rihanna to Capture Your Heart During Stylish Night Out

Rihanna is making maternity style work, work, work, work, work, work. For her latest outing, the pregnant singer chose a fan favorite, styling her bump in that infamous, $15,000 Saint Laurent jacket.

Watch: Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

Eat your heart out Rihanna fans.
 
The "Love On The Brain" singer continued to flaunt her one-of-a-kind pregnancy style while stepping out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Feb. 15. For the occasion, she sported a pair of Chrome Hearts pants, a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey and her iconic $15,000 Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket—which she first captured, well, hearts with in 2016. 
  
Back then, she paired the outerwear with distressed jean shorts, a baseball cap and black strappy heels. And today, she's using it to fully embrace her bump style, which wasn't always the case. 
  
Before announcing earlier this month that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting, the 33-year-old struggled to keep the news under wraps. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," the Good Girl Gone Bad singer recently told E! News' Justin Sylvester.

All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

"They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

These days, she's simply shocking us with her unreal pregnancy style. So far, the mom-to-be has showcased her growing baby bump on several occasions, including her recent celebration event for her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands.
 
To see all her maternity looks, keep scrolling...

Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

