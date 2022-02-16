Travis Barker Declares He's "Moving" to Napa After Romantic Trip With Kourtney Kardashian

They say home is where the heart is, and if you ask Travis Barker about his latest trip with Kourtney Kardashian—Napa Valley just might be it.
The engaged couple recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in the beautiful wine country just north of San Francisco, Calif. And by the looks of it, there's no doubt the pair had the time of their lives together, with the Blink-182 drummer lightheartedly tweeting on Feb. 15 that he's "moving to Napa."
That same day, Kourtney also shared a peek at the quick trip with her fiancé to social media. In a series of IG Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of their gorgeous hillside views, a candlelit dinner, and even shared a photo of a plate bearing both her and Travis' signatures—which no doubt will serve as a sweet souvenir.
Photos from their low-key getaway came right on the heels of their family-filled Valentine's Day celebration.
For the holiday, the couple spent time with their kids including Kourtney's little ones, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, alongside Travis' kiddos including Alabama and Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.
And if you're looking to keep up with their lavish love, not to worry. As fans will note, the two have plenty to share: