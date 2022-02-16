Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Fiercely Defends Him From Critics After Rams' Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly is coming to his defense.
After the quarterback and his Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl, some started to speculate on whether he could one day end up in the Hall of Fame. However, Kelly didn't waste any time tackling the critics.
"Can y'all just let him enjoy this?!" she wrote on Instagram Stories Tuesday, Feb. 15. "It went from Matthew can't win, to Matthew can't win against winning teams, to Matthew can't win big games, to Matthew can't win playoff games, to Matthew can't win it all. And now…the debate on the HOF?"
Indeed, the podcast host and mom of four felt like this was an unfair call. "We shouldn't be talking about the HOF because he isn't done playing this game," she continued. "If you don't believe he is a HOFer..I can't wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years…just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let's table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you."
While Kelly didn't call anyone out by name, there have been several players and sports analysts who've weighed in on this debate. Richard Sherman, for instance, made an argument against Matthew being a Hall of Fame candidate.
"There is no measuring stick that makes Stafford a hall of famer other than playing in the most passer happy decade in NFL history," the cornerback tweeted. "Inflated numbers make ever QB that starts 10+ years a 'hof.'"
Michael Robinson, however, made the case that Matthew should get the honor. "Yes, he's a gold jacket. Absolutely," the NFL Network analyst and former fullback said on Good Morning Football. "The numbers bear it out and now the ultimate team goal—which is to win a Lombardi, to win a Super Bowl—Matthew Stafford actually has and he was a huge part of winning this particular Super Bowl."
While only time will tell, one thing is for sure: Matthew's Super Bowl victory was a big moment for both him and his family—as seen through his and Kelly's postgame embrace.
"It was kind of like a embrace of the past 12 years of our life. We've had four kids, a brain tumor, a broken back, so many things," she told Good Morning America, referencing a surgery she underwent in 2019 to remove an acoustic neuroma from her cranial nerves and a back injury Matthew suffered in 2019 while playing for the Detroit Lions. "I feel like we both just like exhaled and really took in that moment being like this is what you worked so hard for. This is what we came here for. Really, it was just all those emotions getting let out."