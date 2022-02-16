Blake Lively, Amelia Hamlin and Addison Rae Take Over the Front Row at Michael Kors' NYFW Show

New York Fashion Week continued to roll on with the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show, on Feb. 15.
The highly-anticipated evening show, held at Terminal 5 in Manhattan, continued the designer's longstanding celebration of the jet-set lifestyle and New York City.
"Nothing beats the excitement and energy of the city at night," Michael wrote on Instagram ahead of his big night.
Always one of the most star-studded show of the season, the front row was jam packed with celebs including Addison Rae, Camila Mendes, Dove Cameron, Amelia Hamlin, Olivia Culpo, Brooke Shields and more.
A longtime fan of the label, Blake Lively made a rare appearance at the show looking ultra-chic in a baby blue sparkly coordinated bra, coat and skirt ensemble, for her first NYFW showing since the pandemic began. She was joined by her sister, Teen Witch star Robyn Lively.
Ariana DeBose, fresh off her Oscar nomination for her role in West Side Story, and Lori Harvey, who starred in the designer's recent holiday campaign, were also on hand for the fashion show.
The models, including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk, ruled the runway as Grammy-winning artist Miguel performed a medley of his songs, while wearing a black leather trench coat.
After heading up French fashion house Celine's ready-to-wear collection, the 62-year-old designer rose to fame in the 2000s with his launch of his original Michael Kors Collection. He has since designed for A-Listers including Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and First Lady Michelle Obama.
A long-standing judge on Project Runway until 2012, Michael has even been named dropped-on tracks by Nicki Minaj and Drake.
Keep scrolling to see all the stars who scored an invite to the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show.