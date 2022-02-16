Blake Lively, Amelia Hamlin and Addison Rae Take Over the Front Row at Michael Kors' NYFW Show

Watch : Kate Hudson "Just Loves" Designer Michael Kors at NYFW

New York Fashion Week continued to roll on with the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show, on Feb. 15.

The highly-anticipated evening show, held at Terminal 5 in Manhattan, continued the designer's longstanding celebration of the jet-set lifestyle and New York City.

"Nothing beats the excitement and energy of the city at night," Michael wrote on Instagram ahead of his big night.

Always one of the most star-studded show of the season, the front row was jam packed with celebs including Addison Rae, Camila Mendes, Dove Cameron, Amelia Hamlin, Olivia Culpo, Brooke Shields and more.

A longtime fan of the label, Blake Lively made a rare appearance at the show looking ultra-chic in a baby blue sparkly coordinated bra, coat and skirt ensemble, for her first NYFW showing since the pandemic began. She was joined by her sister, Teen Witch star Robyn Lively.

Ariana DeBose, fresh off her Oscar nomination for her role in West Side Story, and Lori Harvey, who starred in the designer's recent holiday campaign, were also on hand for the fashion show.