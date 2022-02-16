Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Rare PDA Pic With Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade treated her Instagram followers to a rare look at her and longterm boyfriend Evan McClintock. See the cute photo of the happy couple.

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Cozy With Boyfriend in Rare Pic

Hailie Jade isn't afraid to lose herself in an (adorable) moment.
 
The 26-year-old, who is daughter of rapper Eminem with his ex Kim Scott, recently treated her Instagram followers to a sweet snap of herself alongside her long-term boyfriend, Evan McClintock. And since the photo—showing the happy couple as they locked lips—came the day after Valentine's Day, Hailie aptly captioned her post, "Yesterday & everyday."
 
As Hailie's many followers would note, although the two have reportedly began dating since 2016, she doesn't share too many photos with him to her feed. In fact, before her Feb. 15 pic, the last time she shared a photo of the pair was last July.
 
And in that picture, Hailie was seen cozying up to her other half, writing, "I rarely share my feed, but when I do, I'm happy it's with you."
 
In March 2020, Eminem—who has rarely spoken about his close bond with the college graduate—briefly updated fans on how his daughter and her boyfriend were doing.

When asked if she had children during his appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the Super Bowl performer responded, "No babies. Just a boyfriend," adding that "she's doing good."

Which comes as no surprise for those keeping up with the influencer. And not to worry, there's more stunning pics of Hailie where that came from:

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, Hailie takes to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

