NYFW Fall 2022 Trends You Can Shop Now

If you have a serious case of FOMO from not being at New York Fashion Week, you're not alone.

We've been glued to our screens over the past fews days, watching every show practically drooling over the incredible fashion moments taking place in the Big Apple. While Fashion Week isn't over yet, we are already mentally planning out which styles we want to rock come next fall.

Among the many trends that have caught our attention, we are particularly loving the bold reds, vibrant purples, glittery fits and textured pantsuits seen on the Alexandra Popescu-York, Christian Siriano and LaQuan Smith runways.

In an effort to cure our FOMO, we rounded up all the ways you can rock the Fall '22 trends IRL on all budgets!