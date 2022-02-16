Kris Jenner Hosts Lori Loughlin for Galentine's Day Party at Home

Watch : Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day: Cardi B, Kravis & More!

This Valentine's Day, Kris Jenner hosted a full house of love.

Along with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, the 66-year-old mom hosted Galentine's Day gathering at her house and invited a few of friends, including actress Lori Loughlin.

Kym Douglas, a lifestyle & beauty expert who has appeared on E!'s Daily Pop, posted a video and two photos from the sweet soirée, explaining that it was her first Valentine's Day alone in 40 years.

"My friends didn't want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner ‘s," she shared on Instagram earlier this week. "Now I am not dreading V day I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine's does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend's, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book."

She added, "Love comes in many different forms."