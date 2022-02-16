21 Ways I'm Styling NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Looks

Here's how I'm wearing these NYFW runway and street style looks in real life.

By Carly Shihadeh Feb 16, 2022
E-Comm: Styling NYFW LooksGetty Images

As a part of the shopping team here at E! News, New York City Fashion Week is like my Super Bowl. I always love seeing all of the looks that the designers send down the runway.  

It's always fascinating to make connections between the designers' shows and the street style worn by attendees because that's where trends start to emerge. Some trends we've known are back and aren't shocked to see them on the NYFW models, while others manage to surprise and delight us in unexpected ways. Fashion Week always gives me so much inspiration which is amazing for my closet but dangerous for my bank account. 

If you love the New York Fashion Week styles as well, follow along with our coverage on E! Style Collective. If you need some inspiration for how you can wear the runway styles in everyday life, scroll below for how I'm translating some of the runway styles into my own wardrobe. 

Getty Images

A trend I've noticed lately is the juxtaposition between a sexy sheer top under a more classic suit. The Fashion Week guest on the right is wearing a gorgeous Prada top with a brown silk suit outside of the Bronx And Banco show while the model on the left is backstage getting ready to walk for House of Aama

Superdown Marianna Halter Top

This top from Revolve is on its way to me as we speak, and I could not be more excited. I'm taking inspo from the NYFW looks and styling it under a suit. I'll also wear this with black jeans and heeled black booties for a night out! 

$42
$30
Revolve

New Look satin blazer in black

I love how expensive and chic this satin blazer looks. Wear it to the office or wear it out to dinner, drinks, and dancing with the top above! 

$74
ASOS

Stradivarius satin pants in black

These satin pants look so comfy and will pair perfectly with the blazer above. 

$46
ASOS
Getty Images

I've been very into plaid ever since Lexi from Euphoria graced our screens in her school girl-chic plaid ensembles. These Carolina Herrera plaid black and white looks and the yellow plaid dress from Coach are giving me Olivia Rodrigo visiting the White House in her Chanel suit vibes. 

SheIn Women's 2 Piece Plaid Long Sleeve Lapel Collar Blazer and Mini Skirt Set

The short skirt length makes this suit set trendy, fun, and flirty! 

$36
Amazon

Double Button Raw Hem Plaid Tweed Blazer & Skirt Set

When people ask where you got this, just say it's from Chanel. For legal reasons, I'm kidding. 

$31
Shein

SHEIN Zip Up Glen Plaid Overall Dress

I can't wait to layer this over my black long sleeve turtle neck and style it with black chunky loafers! 

$17
$14
Shein
Getty Images

I have been seeing the cut-out trend everywhere, including in the season two premiere of Euphoria, when Maddy's New Year's Eve look caused searches for "black cut-out dress" to increase by 890 per cent, according to fashion data analysts at e-commerce marketplace Love the Sales. I'm also seeing a lot of cut-out pieces every time I go to dinner or to an event here in Los Angeles, so it's no surprise that cut-outs are dominating on the runway at New York Fashion Week. 

Superdown Dawn Cutout Bodysuit

The basic black bodysuit that you wear with everything just got a sultry upgrade with the cut-outs in this piece! 

$56
Revolve

OW Collection X REVOLVE Nadine Bodysuit

Another great statement piece that you can wear with anything. I would style with blue jeans and a black leather jacket. 

$85
$52
Revolve

Natasha Mini Dress Black

I can't wait for spring so I can wear this. 

$64
Princess Polly

Dakota Cut Out Mini Dress

You can never go wrong with a little black dress. 

$55
Princess Polly

Lovers and Friends Alodie Midi Dress

For a more sophisticated and subtle take on the trend, this dress is so chic. 

$178
Revolve

h:ours Silvana Midi Dress

This dress looks very similar to the one Kendall Jenner wore to her friend's Miami wedding. I don't think I'll be wearing this to a wedding, but if anyone wants to invite me to a fancy event, I'm definitely showing up in this. 

$218
Revolve
Getty Images

These styles remind me of Kendall Jenner's most recent Met Gala look that was literal perfection. PatBO, founded by Patricia Bonaldi, knocked it out of the park with these sparkly looks, and the look in the middle is Leonie Hanne's street style outside of the Bronx and Banco show. 

ASOS LUXE embellished halter top in black and silver

This sparkly top is perfect for a night out. 

$68
ASOS

ASOS LUXE embellished flare pant with faux feather hem in black and silver

Pair these pants with the top above for a super cute set, or rock them on their own. I can only think of one word to describe them and it is: glamorous. 

$135
ASOS

Diamond Rhinestone Cowl Necktop

This top is giving me the same vibes as Paris Hilton's iconic 21st birthday dress

$98
$49
Edikted

Lovers and Friends Riya Top

I think we can all use a little more sparkle in our lives. 

$78
Revolve

Camila Coelho Enrico Midi Skirt

I'm wearing this with a white top and a leather jacket. 

$178
$161
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Nayelli Wrap Skirt

You can pair this gorgeous shimmer skirt with the matching top or even wear it as a bathing suit cover-up in the summer. 

$168
Revolve
Getty Images

I feel like my whole Instagram feed is filled with it-girls in their chic feather pieces, and I need in on the trend ASAP. These Christian Cowan runway looks and the street style look outside of PatBO remind me of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Met Gala looks from 2019. 

Superdown Ramona Bustier Dress

The subtle feather details on this LBD will keep you on-trend. 

$96
Revolve

Lamarque x REVOLVE Zaina Top

This top is definitely on the pricier side, but I think I might have to invest for a special occasion. It's giving main character energy. 

$275
Revolve

Fuzzy Trim Blouse & Pants Lounge Set

This is a lounge set, but I'm definitely wearing it out of the house. It's too chic not to!

$25
Shein

These Are the Hair & Makeup Products That Transformed Lily James Into Pam Anderson on Pam & Tommy

