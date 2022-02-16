See Worlds Collide as Chrishell Stause Meets "QUEEN" Sarah Jessica Parker

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

And just like that... Chrishell Stause was starstruck.

The Selling Sunset real estate agent fan-girled at the sight of Sarah Jessica Parker when filming an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Feb. 15, she gushed about the experience of meeting her "QUEEN" and posted photos of herself posing next to the Sex and the City lead with a big smile.

Chrishell captioned, "She was everything and more you would hope her to be-kind, gracious, patient with my stammering."

In a video included in the post, Chrishell—visibly nervous and giggling—was seen sidestepping her way closer to Sarah to take the photo with her.

During the impromptu meet and greet, Chrishell, 40, embraced her inner, child-like joy to hand Sarah a copy of her new book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. According to Chrishell, she included a note to the actress alongside the gift.