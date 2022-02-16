Your Childhood Is Alive & Well Thanks to New Dora the Explorer & SpongeBob Projects

Are ya ready kids?
Well, these new projects will have you saying, "Aye aye captain!" On Feb. 15, Paramount+ announced new upcoming Nickelodeon projects from beloved childhood shows, including Dora the Explorer, Spongebob SquarePants, Blue's Clues and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Starting off with the sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea, three brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants movies—based on the show's original characters—are coming to the streamer with the first one dropping in 2023. Paramount+ also noted that a fourth SpongeBob release is currently in development for theatrical release.
But Dora isn't going to let SpongeBob swipe the spotlight. In addition to an all-new CG-animated series for preschoolers, the first-ever live-action Dora the Explorer series is in development for teens and tweens—which was inspired by Paramount Pictures' 2019 film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
But the question we want answered is: Will Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner be making an appearance in the new Dora series? We sure hope so!
Along with Dora and SpongeBob, the streamer also announced new content for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Blue's Clues.
Beginning in 2023, a new era of TMNT is going to start with a series of exclusive movies that center on one of the storied villains.
Additionally, Blue's Clues & You, a movie from Nickelodeon Animation, is set to premiere later this year and "follows hosts Josh and Blue as they head to New York City, with the help of Steve and Joe, to audition for a big Broadway musical," according to the movie's description.
"As we've known with Nickelodeon's long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal," chief content officer for Paramount+ Brian Robbins said in a statement, "and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition."
He continued, "So, as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we're doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best."
Guess we'll have to start penciling these premiere dates into our handy dandy notebooks!