Morgan Willett Details the Moment She Suspected Ex-Boyfriend Johnny Bananas Was Unfaithful

Morgan Willett knows you have questions about her breakup from Johnny Bananas.

After dating for more than two years, some thought that the couple would go the distance and live happily ever after. But in September, the model decided to end her relationship with The Challenge star.

Now, during an appearance on the FML Talk podcast, Morgan shed light on why their romance ending abruptly, recalling having doubts after coming home from a girls' trip to discover the bedroom sheets had been washed.

"They were not put back. They were just taken out of the washing machine and clean sheets were ready to be put back on," Morgan told host Gabrielle Stone on the Feb. 16 episode. "I don't know what made me think, 'Something is so wrong right now...He's hungover and he just picked me up. He said he wasn't out that late. Why? Nothing else is being cleaned.'"