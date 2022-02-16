These Black Designers Are Shaping the Future of Fashion With You at Top of Mind

As New York Fashion Week continues, E! News highlights Black designers like Renée Greenstein, Nina Parker and Chasity Sereal who are reaching new milestones while helping shoppers feel their best.

If it's up to these designers, fashion can and will be accessible to everyone. 

As New York Fashion Week continues, some observers may be hesitant to believe that the looks they see on the runway could actually be put into their closet. But for a group of Black designers, they are determined to shake up the fashion world with fierce looks, bold ideas and a goal of making fabulous pieces available to the masses. 

For Renée Greenstein, she has found huge success with her Women With Control fashion line available on QVC. Whether you are an extra small or 5X, this fashion designer believes every consumer should feel confident in clothing.

"My shoppers, or as I call them 'Wardrobe Warriors,' know that my mantra, ‘Style is not about size, it's about attitude,' is not just something that I coined," she told E! News. "I believe that all women deserve to feel fabulous the way they are." 

One designer who certainly felt fabulous this year was Project Runway finalist Chasity Sereal. Earlier this month, viewers watched the Houston-based fashion designer debut her first collection at NYFW. As a Black designer, Chasity found the moment not only special, but necessary. 

"I was able to freely express myself without limitations and I am truly grateful for that opportunity," she told E! News. "Choosing to use all Black models to tell the story of my collection, 'Rebellious Reflection,' was a proud moment because when I stare at my reflection, these are the women staring back at me. It was a moment in fashion where Black women were the majority instead of the minority and I couldn't be more proud of what I have accomplished on a stage as big as Project Runway."

These Black designers are following in the footsteps of the late fashion giants André Leon Talley and Virgil Abloh. And as the industry mourns these tastemakers, Renée said that like "brilliant designer" Virgil, she intends to forge her own path with purpose.

"I am driven to uplift and empower women, yet I always keep it real. It is my hope in earning that trust what comes to mind is quality, inclusivity, affordable, stylish fashion for all," she shared. "My vision is to create fabulous clothes for real women with real bodies so they in turn can look and feel fabulous in their lives."

Keep scrolling to learn more about the designers who are creating waves in the fashion industry for all the right reasons. 

Courtesy of Jeff Lewis - AP
Kacey Lynch

Ahead of the biggest football game of the year, Kacey and the Bricks & Wood family were featured in the NFL's Super Bowl merchandise collection titled "Origins: An NFL Collection." 

"Being a part of the origins group of partners will open doors for other companies like ours in the future," Kacey told E! News. "My hope is that when people hear my name within the industry, my hope is that it is followed up as someone who shared resources, created opportunities and created hope. Being from South Central, there's typically only a select few outlets that we are presented with to make it out or be successful. So my hope is that my journey helps spark additional ways of thinking that can help more inner-city kids start their journey towards success." 

Greg Endries/Bravo
Chasity Sereal

When given the opportunity to showcase a collection at New York Fashion Week, the Project Runway finalist chose to feature all Black models. "From minority to MAJORITY," she wrote on Instagram. "There was a time where this would've never been allowed in the fashion industry and I had the honor of being able to tell my creative story without rules or restrictions." 

While she didn't win the top prize on Project Runway, the Houston designer earned rave reviews from Tommy Hilfiger and the other judges predicted she would be dressing Hollywood's A-list in no time.

"What I hope comes to mind when people hear my name is; Chasity Sereal is creative, authentic and her brand is timeless with an edge," she told E! News. 

Jeff Lewis - AP
Corey Populus

In February 2022, the designer reached a huge career milestone when his Circulate logo was featured next to the NFLs for their Super Bowl merchandise collection titled "Origins."

"When people hear my name in fashion, I hope that it comes with inspiration," he told E! News. "I want to inspire the next generation like the ones who came before me that they can do it too." Perhaps that's why the late Virgil Abloh remains one of Corey's biggest mentors. 

"The way he navigated through this space and championed everyone will always resonate with me," he explained. "His work ethic and spirit were unmatched. He never had anything negative to say about anyone and kicked in doors for a whole generation to follow. He was a great example of someone I'd like to become in this space." 

Women With Control
Renée Greenstein

Described as a "problem solution designer" Renée created Women With Culture to help women feel in control of their curves. Today, her fashion brand, which includes casual clothing, activewear and shapewear made of comfortable stretch fabric, is one of QVC's top-selling brands.

"My mission as a problem solution designer is to empower women—no matter her financial situation or size—an accessible way to dress with the confidence of looking and feeling comfortable and stylish," Renée told E! News. "When you feel amazing in your clothes, you would be surprised how you walk in taller with confidence ready to conquer life with a positive attitude."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for IMG
Victor Glemaud

In his sixth year of designing his namesake knitwear collection, and on the heels of a successful Target collaboration, the fashion designer is already thinking about the next step in his career, which includes an interiors partnership and several accessory collaborations. "Creatively, I feel confident as a designer and I feel confident as a businessman," he told Women's Wear Daily

As for the reaction to his Target collection flying off shelves, Victor is thrilled at the response. "What it did in terms of our industry is it made people aware of the brand in a different way," he said. "It exceeded my expectations." 

Courtesy of Macy's
Nina Parker

As a red carpet veteran, E!'s Nighty Pop co-host never understood why it was so challenging to find bold, bright and bad-ass fashion options for plus-size women. But in May 2021, Nina took matters into her own capable hands by launching The Nina Parker Collection for Macy's, the department store's first-ever plus-size line by a Black woman.

Ever since then, Macy's has seen dresses, jumpsuits, pants and more fly off the shelves thanks to grateful shoppers. "I want them to feel like they matter, like they are a bad bitch," Nina told E! News. "I want them to feel bossy, like they can walk in a room and everybody will take notice."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Telfar Clemens

The Liberian-American fashion designer launched his namesake brand in 2005 and the iconic Shopping Bags in 2014. While shoppers still can't get enough of the "it" accessory, which was originally modeled after shopping bags from Bloomingdale's, Telfar can't believe how far he's come. "In my first ten years as a designer, I never got a single review," he told The Cut in 2018. "But we won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2017, and ever since then, Telfar is the poster boy for mission accomplished in inclusion."

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Christopher John Rogers

At just 28, the fashion designer's voluminous silhouettes, sharp tailoring and unabashed use of color has earned him rave reviews from stars like Jordan Alexander, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross and Vice President Kamala Harris. And after winning the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2019, this designer has made it clear that he's here to stay. "For me, there's no aesthetic hierarchy," he told The Cut. "It's just a dictionary. You can pick whatever you want, but everything is the same price, whether you're referencing Sesame Street or an 18th-century painting. It's what you do with the thing."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

