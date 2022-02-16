Iris Apatow Is Dating Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson

The new generation of the Hollywood It couple
Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson seemingly confirmed they are dating as they looked loved up in a series of social media snaps posted on Valentine's Day.
Captioned simply with a head heart emoji, Ryder shared a pic on Instagram of the two smiling together from inside a restaurant. In another pic, he planted a kiss on Iris' cheek, as she hugged him.
Iris, 19, is the youngest daughter of director/producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, while Ryder, 18, is Kate Hudson's eldest child with ex Chris Robinson.
Kate seemed overjoyed by her son's budding relationship, writing "Sweets," in the comments section alongside with a pink double heart emoji.
Iris' family also seem to support the coupling. Leslie commented with three red heart emojis while her sister, Euphoria actress Maude Apatow wrote "So cute."
For their Feb. 14 date night, Ryder wore a white tee with layered necklaces, while Iris rocked a black leather motorcycle jacket, hoop earrings and red lipstick.
Fans have been speculating that two teens were an item since August, when Kate began leaving cryptic messages on Iris' Instagram posts. The How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress is also mom to 10-year-old son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy and 3-year-old daughter Rani with fiancée Danny Fujikawa.
Iris has appeared onscreen in several of her dad's film and television projects. As a kid, she had parts in comedies Knocked Up, Funny People and This Is 40, and portrayed Ayra in the 2018 Netflix series Love. She is set to star in Judd's upcoming film, The Bubble, which follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while trying to complete a film, according to Deadline.
Years ago, Iris reportedly sparked romance rumors with Patrick Alwyn, the younger brother of Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe.
Iris' mom previously opened up to Us Weekly about how she and her daughters often go to each other for advice.
"I ask their opinions and they ask mine," Leslie revealed in 2018. "Iris doesn't really care what I have to say, Maude does a little more than Iris, and then I care what both of them have to say. That's how it works!"