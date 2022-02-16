Amazon's Best Pre-Presidents' Day Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Not only do we have a long weekend to look forward to, but there are tons of Presidents' Day sales, many of which have already started.
At Amazon, the deals are seemingly endless. You can save big on appliances like air fryers and espresso machines, TVs, kitchenware sets, home décor, exercise machines, Beats headphones and so much more!
Since there are so many ways to save, we did the legwork for you and rounded up 16 deals that you don't want to miss. Scroll below to check them out!
Mr. Coffee Steam Espresso Cappuccino and Latte Maker
Caffeine lovers rejoice! This 3-in-1 machine will help you whip up espressos, cappuccinos and lattes in no time. It has an extra-large portafilter, frothing pitcher and wand, plus a steam-brewing process to ensure the perfect espresso.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
With over 213,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can't go wrong with this budget-friendly, TikTok-approved styler. It's a hair dryer and hot air brush in one that works to reduce frizz and hair damage while providing red carpet-ready volume.
VIZIO 58-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV
In the market for a new TV? Look no further than this one from VIZIO that's currently on sale. Stream your favorite movies and shows in 4K Ultra HD and enjoy a V-Gaming engine to make your games even more thrilling. This model also comes in various sizes to fit any entertainment center.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Music lovers will appreciate these high-performance wireless headphones that have 40 hours of battery life and comfort-cushioned ear cups. Perfect for staying focused during workouts, jamming out to your favorite tunes while working or mixing your own music.
Dreamiracle Ice Maker Machine for Countertop
No more having to leave the house to get the perfect soda that comes with bullet-shaped ice when you can make it at home. This brilliant machine can make two different sizes of ice in a matter of minutes. If you have a soda or iced coffee addiction, this would be a worthy investment!
Lush Decor Reyna Comforter Ruffled 3-Piece Bedding Set
Score this dreamy bedding set for 57% off! The set includes a comforter and two matching shams complete with ruffled edges. Plus, it comes in King, Full/Queen and Twin XL sizes to cater to almost any bed size.
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum
Give your skin some TLC without having to pay for pricey treatments! These capsules are packed with concentrated pure RoC retinol and bio-derived antioxidants to address common skincare concerns like deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, crow's feet, uneven skin tone and dry skin.
Sunny Health and Fitness Endurance Magnetic Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike
Save almost $200 off this indoor cycling bike! It has a device holder and monitor that measures time, speed, distance, calorie, odometer, RPM and pulse.
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes
Now that you have a new bike, you'll need the proper shoes for your cycling sessions and off-bike workouts. These running shoes were made to mold to the contours of your feet for all-day comfort and support.
One reviewer said, "For folks with hard to fit feet or walkers/runners that need the most comfort in a shoe, this is it. I always come back to Nike. This shoe is like walking on marshmallows! Air Zoom would be the best shoe for everyone, perhaps even elite runners. I tried to use a cheaper shoe but I just wasted my money. This is the shoe you want."
NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Open up those pores and let your skin breathe! This facial steamer is "10x more effective in penetrating skin" thanks to nanotechnology. In addition to unclogging pores, this facial steamer in particular also functions as a towel warmer. Talk about the perfect spa night at home!
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS
In addition to tracking your steps and measuring your fitness, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a Daily Readiness Score which reveals whether you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery. It also includes a 6-month premium membership that features personalized insights, advanced analytics, guided programs and more.
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer
Get an air fryer, rotisserie and convection oven, dehydrator and warmer all for just $100! This air fryer has a temperature range of 95 to 400° F, plus one-touch smart programs for easy cooking.
Wisteria Lane 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Get your backyard or patio spring-ready with this 4-piece furniture set! It comes with padded, water-resistant cushions for easy cleaning and storage, and the hand-woven weather-resistant PE rattan won't rust.
Furbo Dog Camera
With over 22,253 five-star reviews, you know there's a lot of happy pups out there thanks to Furbo's interactive dog camera! The livestream connects to your devices to provide you with a 24/7 160-degree wide-angle view to help you monitor your pup while on the go. You can also talk to them and toss them a treat!
Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Need new pots and pans that will stand the test of time? Pick up this 12-piece set from Cuisinart and score $370 off! The set includes: 1-1/2- and 3-quart covered saucepans, 8- and 10-inch open skillets, 3-1/2-quart covered saute pan, 8-quart covered stockpot, and steamer insert with lid.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
If you have yet to experience the magic of owning an Instant Pot, this is your sign to get one while it's on sale! It offers customizable programs and functions including; a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer. Say hello to easier mealtimes!
